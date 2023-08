Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A driver struck and killed a cyclist in Baltimore County Saturday night before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Aimee K. Whiteford.

Whiteford was attempting to cross Rossville Boulevard near Franklin Square Drive around 8:08 p.m. when she was struck by the driver, who did not remain according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call 410-307-2020.