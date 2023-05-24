Feds file tax charges against owner of The Grill at Harryman House in Reisterstown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The owner of The Grill at Harryman House in Reisterstown is facing federal tax charges alleging that the restaurant failed to pay over $1.4 million in employment taxes over the course of five years.

In a complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, federal prosecutors allege that John H. Worthington, an Owings Mills resident who owns the business, underreported employees’ wages by failing to file quarterly tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service from late 2016 to 2021.

He is charged with willfully failing to account for and pay federal taxes, as well as willfully making a false tax return. Federal prosecutors alleged in the complaint that Worthington lied on his individual income tax return for 2016, claiming he reported that he and his spouse had paid over $24,000 in taxes when they had paid $0.

They also alleged he “provided his accountant with false, misleading and incomplete information” on his earnings from the restaurant, and did not file any income tax return for tax years 2017 to 2021.

Worthington did not respond to calls for comment. An employee answering the phone said Worthington was not at the restaurant Wednesday afternoon. His attorney, David Polashuk, declined to comment on the matter.

The restaurant occupies a restored log cabin built on Reisterstown’s Main Street in the late 18th century. It was purchased in 1985 by an investment company partially owned by Worthington and turned into a specialty market, then into a restaurant. Worthington has been the sole owner and president since 1995, according to the complaint.