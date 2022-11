Baltimore County police responded Saturday to an Halethorpe warehouse complex for what they described as “a call for an possible active assailant.”

First announced in a tweet about 12:30 p.m., the incident in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road is not confirmed and under investigation.

Advertisement

There are no confirmed victims, and officers have made progress clearing the scene, police said in a tweet shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.