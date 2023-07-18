One person missing, another seriously injured following water rescue at Gunpowder Falls State Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crews were searching for a person missing in the water at Gunpowder Falls State Park into Monday night after rescuing another who was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded Monday evening to the park in Middle River where two people went missing in the water, according to Lt. Travis Francis, a fire department spokesperson.

One person was retrieved from the water and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Francis said. The other was not found, prompting the fire department to lead search efforts, which were still ongoing as of about 10:30 p.m.