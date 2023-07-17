Man accused of shooting 17-year-old in downtown Towson held without bond

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 19-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in downtown Towson will be held without bond, a Baltimore County judge ruled Monday.

Freedom Disean Brown is already incarcerated awaiting trial on Baltimore City charges. District Court Judge Kathleen Murphy ordered Brown held without bond in a hearing Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Baltimore County Police charged Brown last week with first-degree murder in the Feb. 20 shooting of 17-year-old Tre’shaun Harmon.

Police found Harmon in the middle of Delaware Avenue near the Towson Town Center with gunshot wounds at about 7:20 p.m. He died at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Advertisement

A confidential witness told police that they were walking with Harmon on Delaware Avenue when both individuals got into an argument with people throwing trash into a dumpster behind BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, according to charging documents.

Surveillance footage showed the two continued along Delaware Avenue and then returned to the back of the restaurant. Video showed the restaurant’s rear door leading to the service elevator opening, and then “muzzle flash and smoke,” police wrote in charging documents. Harmon collapsed while the witness fled, and two people entered the camera’s view.

Another confidential witness told police they heard Brown having an “antagonistic” conversation outside. When that person turned around in the elevator room, they heard “pops,” then saw Brown standing behind them.

Brown told police on June 19 that he was at BJ’s Restaurant that night, but denied any involvement in Harmon’s death.

The death of Harmon, a Reginald F. Lewis High School student, came after a string of violent incidents in downtown Towson and sparked concerns about crime in the shopping district.

In response, Baltimore County Police added patrols and began collecting specific data on crime downtown for the first time. Despite fears, the data showed crime in the area rebounded last year to just over 2019 levels, with the greatest increase due to shoplifting.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11.