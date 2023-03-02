91-year-old killed in Middle River fire last week, Baltimore County Fire Department says

A 91-year-old woman died last week from injuries she suffered during a fire at her home in Middle River, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Baltimore County firefighters responded to the house fire on the 100 block of Slipstream Court in Middle River at about 8:16 p.m. last Thursday, according to a Wednesday news release.

There, firefighters found Mary A. Cardarelli on the porch suffering from burn injuries. She was taken to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Burn Center in critical condition.

Cardarelli died of her injuries Saturday, the fire department said.