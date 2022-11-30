Man dies after being trapped in Dundalk fire earlier this month

A man who was trapped during a dwelling fire earlier this month in Dundalk has died, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Anthony Polsino, 49, was pronounced dead Nov. 22 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, according to a Wednesday news release. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Fire responders were summoned for a dwelling fire with rescue about 6:46 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 7800 block of Harold Road. There was fire on the second floor, where firefighters found the victim in cardiac arrest and rescued him, the release says.

Polsino was taken in critical condition to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Bayview. A second person was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Fire investigators at the Baltimore County Police Department determined that the fire was accidental and was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”