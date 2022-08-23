Fire at Catonsville senior living complex leaves one person seriously injured

A fire Tuesday morning at a Catonsville senior living complex left one person seriously injured, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building, located on Clay Lodge Lane, at about 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, said fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

The fire, which began on the apartment building’s third floor, was mostly extinguished about 15 minutes later, she added. It’s not known what caused the fire, though fire investigators from the Baltimore County Police Department have been called in to assess the situation, Armacost said.

One person was transported to the hospital after the blaze, Armacost said. Their injuries were considered serious but likely not life-threatening, and they were taken to the Bayview Medical Center, which hosts the Johns Hopkins Burn Center, Armacost said.