Six injured, including firefighter, in Randallstown apartment fire, Baltimore County officials say

Six people — including one firefighter — were injured and about 40 people were displaced from their homes early Wednesday morning in a blaze that tore through the roof of a Randallstown apartment building.

Baltimore County fire officials said the fire was reported around 2:24 a.m. in the 3400 block of Barry Paul Road.

Five civilians with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to an area hospital. A career firefighter was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said in an email Wednesday.

About 30 pieces of equipment responded to this incident. The fire was reported under control at 4:40 a.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

