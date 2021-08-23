3 people died in crashes within about an hour in Baltimore County Friday night

Two drivers and a motorcyclist died in three separate crashes within about an hour in Baltimore County Friday night, police said.
The deadly crashes happened between about 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on White Marsh Boulevard, Philadelphia Road and Butler Road, according to Baltimore County police.
In the first crash, Tyler Graham, 35, died when his 2005 Nissan Sentra struck a 2008 Nissan Titan head-on in the eastbound lanes of White Marsh Boulevard just before 10 p.m., police said.
Graham was pronounced dead on scene. His family was unavailable for comment Monday. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Robert Leister, 31, of Hampstead, died in the second crash when he lost control of his GMC Sierra, striking a 2014 Dodge Ram, then a guardrail, police said. The truck left the road and overturned before coming to rest in a field, police said.
Leister was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Dodge was not hurt. Leister’s family could not immediately be reached.
The third crash happened just after 11 p.m., when Brandon Johns, 33, of Joppatowne, was driving his 2011 Harley Davidson east on a curve in the 12000 block of Philadelphia Road near Raphel Road. The motorcycle left the road in the crash, police said, and Johns was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johns’ family could not immediately be reached.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating all three crashes, the department said. The police department could not immediately provide the number of people who have died in crashes in the county this year compared to this time last year, or the average number of deaths on county roads annually over the past five years.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said he is praying for the families and loved ones of those who died in the three crashes.
“Our administration is embarking on a strategic highway safety plan as we remain committed to doing whatever we can to work towards zero deaths on our roadways,” Olszewski said in a statement.