Two people killed in crash on Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore County police say

Two people were killed Friday evening in a crash on Baltimore National Pike near Pine Street, according to Baltimore County Police.
The crash was reported at 5:41 p.m. after a Nissan Altima attempted to make a left turn onto Pine Street in front of traffic from Baltimore National Pike. The Nissan struck a Toyota Scion and pushed a stopped Toyota Sienna on Pine Street, police said in a news release.
The 85-year-old driver of the Altima, George Guss Stavrakos, and 66-year-old passenger Ramadasa Subraya Bhatta, both of the 900 block of Coleridge Road, were taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where they later died.
The drivers of the Scion and Sienna were also taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Passengers in the Sienna were uninjured, officials said.
Baltimore County Police’s crash investigation team is continuing to discover the factors contributing to the crash.