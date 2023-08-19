Driver killed in Gwynn Oak car crash early Saturday morning, Maryland State Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A driver was killed in a car crash in Gwynn Oak early Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.

A news release identified the victim as Mya Alisha Hall, 28, of Woodlawn. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the news release, Hall’s white Honda SUV struck a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East. The car was discovered by a state trooper at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday.

Police are investigating the crash.