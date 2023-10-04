Baltimore County Council to study idea of expanding membership, increasing representation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Council will explore the possibility of adding more council members, following years of pressure from voting rights advocates.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Pikesville Democrat, introduced a resolution Monday proposing a work group to study “whether any changes to the structure of the council are appropriate and [will] serve the goal of improving representation for county residents.”

The Baltimore County Council has had seven members since Baltimore County adopted its charter-style form of government in 1956. The Baltimore County Charter mandates seven council members but does not mention expansion. The county, Maryland’s third-largest jurisdiction, has almost doubled in population since then, recording 846,161 residents in July 2022, according to census data.

That works out to about 120,000 residents per council member. By contrast, the Baltimore City Council has 14 members to represent 569,931 residents, while Prince George’s County Council has 11 members to represent 946,971 residents. The Montgomery County Council, which governs over 1 million residents, has 11 members. Nearby Harford County has six council members and a council president to govern its roughly 260,000 residents.

Patoka said he had campaigned for reelection in 2022 on a platform of expanding the council, initially to nine members in 2026, and eventually to 11.

“Myself and others campaigned [on the idea] that we thought it was time for the council to grow, to be more representative,” he said. “It’s an exciting time. We don’t always get a chance to do something transformative, to create a high level of representation.”

The resolution has bipartisan support from six council members, with Republicans David Marks and Wade Kach co-sponsoring the resolution alongside Democratic members Mike Ertel and Pat Young and Council Chair Julian Jones. Councilman Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, is the lone holdout.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said he also supported the resolution in a statement Monday night, writing that expanding the council would help “provide a more responsive and equitable government.”

The work group would have 15 members, plus a County Council-appointed chair, and would go into effect immediately if passed.

Comprising the work group would be three members appointed by the county executive; seven appointed by council members, individually; one council-appointed representative from the Baltimore County Planning Board; one council-appointed member from a nearby college or university with expertise in political science or government; one council-appointed member with expertise in demographics; and two nonvoting ex officio members, one of whom would be a county executive designee and the other would be a council-designated person to staff the work group.

The group would meet monthly; study other similarly-sized government bodies statewide and nationwide; review state and local demographic trends; hold at least one hearing to consider public feedback; and submit a report with recommendations to the County Council by March 31, 2024.

In March 2022, residents began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative, known as Vote4More, to approve a charter amendment increasing the Baltimore County Council to 11 members. That month, U.S. District Judge Lydia Griggsby approved a new redistricting map from the council after previously ruling that Baltimore County had violated the U.S. Voting Act after approving a map that disenfranchised Black voters.

Linda Dorsey-Walker, the chair of Vote4More and an Owings Mills resident, said having nine councilmanic districts was insufficient, citing Baltimore County’s rate of growth and the council’s lack of gender or racial diversity despite women and people of color making up 52.4% and 47%, respectively, of the county population, according to census data.

“If they go with two more [council seats] and we keep growing the way we are, by the time of the next [federal] redistricting [in 2031], we will be at about 130,000 residents per member,” said Dorsey-Walker, who also sits on the Baltimore County Democratic State Central Committee. “I’m not trying to get rid of any current people. I am saying there are women and minorities and disabled people and LGBTQ [people] who want, and deserve, and should have a seat at the table.”

Ertel is the only Baltimore County council member who has signed the Vote4More petition, Dorsey-Walker said.

The Towson Democrat confirmed he signed before joining the County Council last fall. He said it was more common for governments of Baltimore County’s size to have nine members, but that adding four more seats was not “the wrong answer” either.

“Either way, we need to expand,” Ertel said. “There are more needs than ever, and it’s tough to spend enough time in any one community.”

The Baltimore County Council will discuss the resolution at its work session Tuesday before taking a final vote on Oct. 16, Patoka said.