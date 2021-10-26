Baltimore County Executive Olszewski establishes ethics commission to review inspector general’s office

Months after attempting to establish a panel overseeing the Baltimore County inspector general, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has convened a new ethics commission tasked with issuing recommendations regarding government accountability.
The Blue Ribbon Ethics and Accountability Commission announced Tuesday was appointed by Olszewski to be a nonpartisan, independent group meant to review the county’s current laws and policies regarding government ethics and the Office of the Inspector General.
The seven-member commission will be chaired by retired Judge Joseph Murphy, who previously served as a Chief Judge for the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.
It will also include:
- Joanne Antoine, Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland
- Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead, Assistant Adjutant General of the Maryland Army National Guard
- Judge Kathleen Cox, former Baltimore County Circuit Court Administrative Judge
- William E. Johnson, Jr., former Inspector General for the Maryland Department of Human Resources
- Jon Laria, Managing Partner of Ballard Spahr
- Cindy Leppert, Chair of Baltimore County’s Ethics Commission
The commission’s makeup reflects a “strong balance of perspectives and experiences that will ensure that Baltimore County is moving forward with national best practices,” Olszewski said.
The panel’s creation stems from a controversial plan by Olszewski to limit the authority of the county’s inspector general this summer.
Olszewski created the county’s first Office of the Inspector General in 2019 and hired former state prosecutor Kelly Madigan to fill the position and root out fraud, waste and abuse.
He then sought to limit Madigan’s investigative powers and install an oversight board in July after several Baltimore County Council members derided Madigan’s attitude during her investigations and the cost of her business cards during a budget hearing.
But the Dundalk Democrat postponed his plans to introduce that legislation after the Association of Inspectors General said the bill would “effectively gag and shackle” the county’s inspector general.
“There were some valid concerns raised” by council members regarding Madigan’s office, Olszewski said.
Asked if he still believed the inspector general needed an oversight panel, Olszewski said “I am not going to constrain or suggest that [an oversight board] is the answer.”
“I want to bring together this experts and have them suggest to us what the structure and functions should look like,” he said.
The county will issue a request for proposals for an outside vendor to provide administrative and technical support for the commission.
The commission must issue its recommendations to the county council and Olszewski by July 1 and give a final report by Nov. 1.
This article will be updated.