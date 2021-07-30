Essex man related to Baltimore County executive arrested, charged with child porn distribution

Maryland State Police on Friday arrested and charged a 31-year-old Essex man with possessing and distributing child pornography.
State troopers investigating Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr., a cousin of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., found multiple child porn files on a device during a search warrant of Robert’s home May 24, police say.
He was arrested in Linthicum and is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he awaits a bail hearing.
Neither Olszewski’s charges nor an attorney were listed in online court records Friday afternoon.