Essex man related to Baltimore County executive arrested, charged with child porn distribution

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 30, 2021 5:05 PM

Maryland State Police on Friday arrested and charged a 31-year-old Essex man with possessing and distributing child pornography.

State troopers investigating Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr., a cousin of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., found multiple child porn files on a device during a search warrant of Robert’s home May 24, police say.

He was arrested in Linthicum and is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he awaits a bail hearing.

Neither Olszewski’s charges nor an attorney were listed in online court records Friday afternoon.

