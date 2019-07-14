Essex house fire injures resident, firefighter and displaces family next door

A resident and firefighter were hurt and a family next door was displaced because of a fire at a row home in Essex on Sunday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Firefighters rescued the resident, whose name and age were not released, about 12:24 p.m. from the burning home in the 1000 block of Foxridge Lane, according to Jason Wurzbacher, a fire department spokesman.
The resident was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, he said. The firefighter, also taken to the hospital, had nonfatal, “heat-related” injuries, Wurzbacher said.
The displaced family’s name was not released. Their cat, which was in the adjacent home at the time, was taken to a veterinarian for treatment for smoke inhalation.
While the fire’s cause and exact origin is under investigation, it was believed to have begun in the kitchen of the home, Wurzbacher said.
No further details were immediately available.