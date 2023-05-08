Woman shot, killed Friday in Essex, Baltimore County Police say

A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Essex, according to Baltimore County Police.

Investigators identified the woman, who was found injured in a vehicle, as Shalia Hendrix in a Monday news release.

Officers found Hendrix suffering from a single gunshot wound at about 5 p.m. Friday while responding to the area of Southeast Boulevard and Marlyn Avenue for a reported motor vehicle crash, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the matter and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact 410-307-2020.