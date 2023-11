Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed in a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in Essex.

Baltimore County Police said they responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road in Essex around 12:30 p.m. where they found two men who had been shot.

#UPDATE: The victim has been pronounced deceased, and homicide detectives are responding to the location. https://t.co/RKLOzxV81Z — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 22, 2023

Both were transported to a hospital and one of the men was pronounced dead later.

This story may be updated.