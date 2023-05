Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 30-year-old man died in a car crash Saturday on Route 702 near I-695, Baltimore County Police say.

Police believe that around 7:30 p.m., Nicholas Helliwell was ejected from his 2010 Kia Forte when it collided with a guardrail on Route 702. Helliwell was driving north, police said. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.