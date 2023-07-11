Two people charged in shooting of Parkville High School student

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Police arrested a 32-year-old man and a minor in the April shooting of a 17-year-old, a killing described in court records as a drug deal and armed robbery gone bad.

Elias Cieslak, a Parkville High School student, was shot April 23 behind Rock & Toss Crab House in Fullerton Plaza on Belair Road. He died of his injuries at Franklin Square Medical Center.

Advertisement

On June 28, police arrested David Dionte Lofton, 32, of Baltimore City on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and use of a firearm in a felony. A grand jury indicted him July 5 on a total of 10 counts, including robbery and handgun offenses.

Baltimore County District Court Judge Kathleen Murphy ordered Lofton held without bond June 29 after he waived his appearance at a bail review hearing.

Advertisement

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said that a minor also has been charged with the same counts as Lofton in Cieslak’s death. The Baltimore Sun is not identifying him because he is a minor.

A third person is likely to be charged in the case, Shellenberger said.

On April 23, county officers arrived near the McDonald’s on Belair Road at about 9:47 p.m. and found Cieslak suffering from gunshot wounds, according to charging documents for Lofton.

Police also found another man who said he had been driving with Cieslak in a Subaru Forester near the shooting scene.

The man told police he and Cieslak were meeting so the 17-year-old could sell the man four pounds of marijuana for $8,500, but two people approached them “and announced a robbery at gunpoint,” charging documents said. The man told investigators Cieslak was shot in the robbery, but the man was able to flee on foot.

Using cell phone records and surveillance video footage, police concluded the man planned to use counterfeit currency to purchase the marijuana and that he had conspired with Lofton and the minor suspect to rob Cieslak.

Lofton confirmed to police on Wednesday that he and the minor had robbed Cieslak. “Lofton described a chain of events, which was consistent with video surveillance obtained, but he was unclear who possessed the firearm, although he heard the gunshot,” charging documents said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In April, a vigil for the slain teen brought hundreds of mourners to Parkville High School.

Advertisement

Juan Cieslak said Friday that his son Elias, who loved baseball and video games, could light up a room.

“My son said he was going to talk to his buddy and then all that happened. Money, nothing material, no amount of cash is worth somebody’s life,” Cieslak said. “A lot of people are affected by this and it’s meaningless.”

Cieslak said he plans to start a foundation in his son’s name to support families affected by gun violence. After a mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood July 2, he reached out to the mothers of 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez, both of whom were killed, to give his condolences and share tips for funeral fundraising.

Elias was set to graduate from high school this year and had planned to travel to Puerto Rico with his sister. He would have turned 18 on June 11.

“I don’t think just because he was involved in a little bit of weed that he was a bad person,” said Cieslak. “He had a lot going for him and it got taken away over something petty and stupid.”

Lofton’s next court date is July 28. He is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender, according to court records. The office declined to comment on the case.