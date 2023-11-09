Baltimore County Board of Elections opens consolidated headquarters

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Board of Elections has opened its consolidated headquarters in Owings Mills, where voters will be able to cast ballots early and the county agency can store voting equipment and train election judges.

The county entered into an agreement with St. John’s Properties last month to lease a 45,000-square foot building at 5 Crossing Way, paying $654,240 a year for a 15-year lease, according to county spokesperson Erica Palmisano. The State Board of Elections will reimburse the county for half of the cost of renting warehouse storage, for around $189,000.

Advertisement

Thirty-five employees will work at the new headquarters, with plans to scale up to 50 employees during the 2024 general election a year from now.

Previously, the county had several offices in different locations, including its previous administrative office in Hunt Valley, Director of Elections Ruie LaVoie said Thursday in an interview. A satellite warehouse in Dundalk stored the black carts used for transporting ballots, while others were stored at a state election warehouse in Glen Burnie and at the former Oregon Ridge dinner theater in Cockeysville, she said. Meanwhile, training sessions for election judges were held on the third floor of Owings Mills branch of the Baltimore County Public Library system.

Advertisement

Now, the new headquarters will house staff and equipment and provide space for the county to train 4,000 judges needed to oversee primary and general elections.

“It takes about three months to train them,” LaVoie said. “Before, we had to pay facilities to use rooms large enough for those trainings.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The building has a canvass room large enough to host the large number of mail-in ballots the county receives, she said.

At one time, the county would receive around 2,000 to 4,000 mail-in ballots, which needed verification. That number is now up to approximately 100,000, which LaVoie attributed to the growth of mail-in and drop-off voting during the COVID pandemic and new legislation allowing voters to permanently vote by mail.

There were 568,687 active registered voters as of September in Baltimore County, according to the State Board of Elections.

Baltimore County initially said last year it could not begin counting mail-in ballots until after Election Day, which LaVoie said was due to timing and space constraints. The county soon after reserved course.

View of the warehouse where voting equipment is stored at the Baltimore County Board of Elections in Owings Mills. The board moved from Hunt Valley to the Dolfield Business Park, where it expanded and consolidated its offices. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

LaVoie estimated the new space will cut in half the time spent counting ballots, allowing the agency to deliver election results faster.

“Having all of these benefits is absolutely a win for the voters of Baltimore County,” she said.

Advertisement

Democratic County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement that ensuring the agency had the resources it needed was “vital to maintaining the integrity of the election process and appropriately serve our residents.”