Nine people taken to Shock Trauma as high carbon monoxide levels reported in Edgemere homes

Nine people, including a child in critical condition, were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Sunday when high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in three Edgemere homes, Baltimore County fire officials said.
The invisible, odorless and potentially deadly gas built up in a row of homes in the 7800 block of St. Claire Lane, fire officials said. Residents in one of the homes had been running a portable generator because of a power outage, fire department spokesman Jason Wurzbacher said.
Along with the child in critical condition, three other children and five adults were in stable condition with symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning, fire officials said. Eleven people refused treatment after medics evaluated them at the scene, officials said.
Baltimore County fire officials said about 9:45 a.m. that the danger had been cleared. No power outages were reported in the Edgemere area as of 10 a.m., according to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.
Carbon monoxide is produced anytime fuel is burned, and can build up dangerously if exhaust isn’t properly ventilated. Anyone breathing in large amounts of the gas can experience flu-like symptoms including headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be deadly.