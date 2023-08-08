Electric scooter rider, 20, fatally struck by SUV last week in Essex, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man who was struck by an SUV last week while he was riding an electric scooter in Essex died of his injuries on Friday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Josiah E. Epps, 20, died at a hospital two days after the crash at the intersection of North Marlyn Avenue and Essex Avenue, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The department said officers were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday to the scene of the crash, less than a quarter mile away from the county police’s Essex precinct.

Detectives believe Epps was riding the electric scooter south on North Marlyn Avenue when he was struck by a 2011 Infiniti FX35 that was traveling on Essex Avenue and attempting to cross the intersection, according to police.

Epps was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The county police’s crash team is still investigating the collision.