Baltimore County

Woman killed in dirt bike crash in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore Sun

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a dirt bike crash Saturday night in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.

Jessica M. Schuman was ejected from a 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110R, an off-road dirt bike, around 11:40 p.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers determined that the Kawasaki was traveling east on Holabird Avenue and entered the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Holabird Avenue at the same time as a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling south on Merritt Boulevard. The Hyundai collided with the Kawasaki, police said.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating the collision.

