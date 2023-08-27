Baltimore County IG: Department of Public Works failed to supervise employees who exaggerated work time

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation failed to adequately supervise its grinder pump work crews, allowing a handful of employees to exaggerate the number of hours they worked while going days without completing necessary sewage work, according to a report published by the Office of Inspector General Kelly Madigan.

Madigan’s report focused on five employees assigned to three service trucks within the grinder pump section of the Bureau of Utilities’ Pumping and Treatment Division, who spent approximately a third or more of their average workday sitting their trucks for “excessive amounts of time” at “locations that did not appear to be work-related,” and at times, going “entire days without completing a work order.”

The Department of Public Works and Transportation employs 85 people within the division who are responsible for maintaining and operating more than 100 sewer pumping stations, and 2,400 grinder pumps.

The grinder pumps must undergo preventive maintenance checks every three years. Failure to do so on either the pumping stations or sewage pumping stations could lead to fines from the state and federal governments, Madigan wrote.

Baltimore County has been under a federal sewage consent decree since 2005 mandating it update its aging sewer infrastructure.

Madigan’s investigation found that despite their trucks being outfitted with a vehicle tracking software, DPW managers failed to notice that employees were excessively idling at areas they were not assigned to perform any duties in.

“This was despite there being no shortage of work to be done in the Grinder Pump Section during that time frame as told to the office by several employees,” Madigan wrote in the report.

The employees spent, on average, 81.3%, 45.6%, and 45.6% of their workdays in January, February and March 2023, respectively, not completing work orders, Madigan’s office found.

Employees reported working much more than they actually did, allowing them to recoup larger amounts of money. One day in February, two of the workers reported working for six hours on various work orders, when in reality, they only worked for an hour, increasing their labor costs by 500%, according to data collected during the investigation.

“On some occasions, the employees intentionally entered incorrect data on their work orders to compensate for days when they performed little or no work,” the report said.

DPW employees in the grinder pump section also reported being reluctant to adapt or not being trained in how to log their work time in the new software, CityWorks, which is used to create work orders, and that only one administrative employee was able to create work orders for that section, according to the report.

Madigan’s office found that the investigated employees’ work orders “were frequently inaccurate, a number of [them] had been outstanding for an extended period of time, and no one from the division” was ensuring they were completed in a timely manner.

In the county’s response, Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said that the Department of Public Works had provided training to supervisors, had issued new standard operating procedures, and would offer retraining to employees by January.

The department’s vehicle tracking system and work order tracking systems were designed to perform two different functions, and weren’t meant to be used together to track employees’ movements and corroborate how many work orders they completed, Rodgers wrote.

Instead, the department’s policy lists that employees’ work orders must be able to match vehicle tracking information for a “given day,” Rodgers said.

The county is working to create a report tallying all outstanding work orders, Rodgers said.