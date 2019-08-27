Department of Justice sues Baltimore County over alleged racial discrimination in police department hiring

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore County police department, alleging the department “has engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination against African American applicants” for entry-level positions.
The suit alleges that written exams used to screen applicants was discriminatory, because white applicants passed at a higher rate than African American applicants. The exams tested reading, grammar, logic and other skills that the Department of Justice suit alleges are not job-related.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland, asks Baltimore County police to stop using a written exam to screen applicants, provide relief to anyone who was hurt by the alleged discrimination and adopt other policies to “correct the present effects of its discriminatory policies and practices.”
