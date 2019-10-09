Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes to fill two vacant Baltimore County seats in Maryland’s House of Delegates.
Baltimore County Democrats recommended Jackson to fill the District 8 seat in Northeast Baltimore County vacated by Eric Bromwell, while Forbes will fill the District 42A seat in the Towson area formerly held by Stephen Lafferty. Both Bromwell and Lafferty resigned from the General Assembly to join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration.
“I am confident that Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes will represent the citizens of Baltimore County admirably in their new role as state delegates,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “I offer them both my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with them in the upcoming legislative session.”
Jackson is a Rosedale resident and an administrative analyst at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. He finished fourth in the race for three seats in 2018. Forbes is a long-time education activist.
