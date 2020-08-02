Baltimore County cyclist, 21, killed in crash with car

A Baltimore County man was killed Saturday in Upperco when a car hit the bicycle he was riding.
Issac Scharbach, 21, of Upperco, was riding a bicycle just after 2:30 p.m. on Mount Carmel Road near Pleasant Meadow Road when he was hit from behind by a Toyota Matrix. Scharbach was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, who was not identified, remained at the scene, Baltimore County Police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.