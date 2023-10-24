Baltimore County executive frustrated with Maryland’s allotment of transportation resources

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. expressed frustration that state officials are giving short shrift to his jurisdiction for transportation projects, but said he “remained optimistic” about the county’s renewed relationships with Maryland Department of Transportation officials.

State and county officials met Monday at Towson University to discuss Baltimore County-specific projects in the draft version of the $21.2 billion Consolidated Transportation Program, the state’s capital transportation budget for fiscal years 2024 to 2029. The General Assembly must approve the budget, which is updated annually, when it reconvenes in January.

Olszewski, a Dundalk Democrat, reiterated that Baltimore County, despite boasting 850,000 residents, continues to receive far less funding for its local transit systems than Washington, D.C., and suburbs like Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, putting his administration’s plans to resurface roads, expand public transportation, and add more walking and biking trails in jeopardy.

Baltimore County received $417,000 in operational funding in fiscal year 2024 via the state’s Locally Operated Transit Systems program, compared to $41 million for Montgomery County, and $11.9 million for Prince George’s County, according to data provided by Olszewski’s office.

According to MDOT, the allocated amount for each county’s local transit systems varies relative to its size and population density. Prince George’s County has around 950,000 residents and a land area of around 482 miles, while Montgomery County has 1 million residents and a land area of 493 miles, according to census data.

That program funds bus routes like the Towson Loop, which provides free bus rides throughout Towson, and the CountyRide transit program, which transports seniors and people with disabilities. The Towson Loop has given 130,000 rides since it launched two years ago, Olszewski said.

The state proposed funding allocations for a handful of Baltimore County-specific projects, like continuing work on the Baltimore Beltway, widening on MD 147 at Joppa Road, extending MD 139, and ongoing work to add express northbound toll lanes on I-95 going into Harford County.

“This year’s document yet again, falls wildly short of our hopes and aspirations for an equitable allocation of LOTS funding, creating massive defunding disparities with our peers,” Olszewski said.

He also cited another delay on the Dolfield interchange, a plan dating back to 2007 that would see an interchange built on Interstate 795 and Dolfield Boulevard in Owings Mills, which the county executive said “denies communities a long-awaited effort that would save residents thousands of hours and travel time each year.”

Baltimore County Council Chair Julian Jones, a Woodstock Democrat whose district includes Owings Mills, said the interchange was a “serious issue” for the community.

“It subjects [them] to a bottleneck each and every afternoon,” he told state officials.

State Highway Administrator Will Pines confirmed that the agency “shifted” its timeline to begin construction on the interchange to “reflect what we believe was a more realistic delivery schedule given the complexity and projected progress of the current project.”

He said his agency would confer with Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and “revisit” the time schedule at the request of Olszewski and other county officials.

The draft budget comes as Maryland officials grapple with forecast budget shortfalls.

Wiedefeld previously said the state is facing a projected $2.1 billion shortfall, not including future unplanned projects. On Monday, he said additional funding shortfalls would “need to be addressed,” as the CTP faces its first potential deficit going into fiscal year 2025.

A MDOT spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about whether the department would request to raise taxes.

Despite his disappointment with the state, Olszewski touted a number of projects his administration has initiated, such as expanding the Towson Loop’s Saturday service, and Baltimore County CountyRide. He also reiterated his support for the newly-revived Red Line, which Gov. Wes Moore has promised to resurrect.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan scrapped the transit line, which would carry passengers between western Baltimore County and East Baltimore, in 2015 after deeming it a “wasteful boondoggle.”

Olszewski said after the meeting he would support more transportation-oriented developments in the county, including one planned for Lutherville, known as Lutherville Station, which would see office buildings and housing built near the Lutherville Light Rail station.

“I’ve expressed to Councilman [Wade] Kach my support for moving that project forward on that site,” he said. “This administration believes that that’s an appropriate place for another [transit-oriented development], and we think that it’s the kind of development we need to see more of across the region.”

The developer, Mark Renbaum, has applied to rezone the area as a business district.