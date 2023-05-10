Freight train strikes tractor-trailers in Rosedale, injuring one, officials say

An ACV trucking truck cab is seen several hundred yards down the tracks after it and another truck were hit by a CSX freight train at an un-signaled rail crossing in Rosedale. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A truck driver was injured Wednesday afternoon after a CSX freight train struck two tractor-trailers in Rosedale, according to police, fire and railroad officials.

A CSX spokesperson said the train “came in contact with two occupied semi-trucks” at about 2:17 p.m. Wednesday on the railroad tracks on the 7500 block of Lake Drive.

A truck driver was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The driver appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department, which is investigating the crash.

There were no injuries to the train’s crew and an “unknown quantity” of diesel fuel was leaking from a truck, according to the freight railroad company.

The same rail tracks in Rosedale have been the scene of multiple collisions — a truck driver sustained minor injuries in March after his tractor-trailer was struck by a train, a motorist was seriously injured in 2019 when a train hit their car, and a train derailed in 2013 after colliding with a truck, also prompting a fire and explosion.

“At CSX, safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve,” the company said in a statement. “We remind the public to always practice safe behavior when approaching highway-rail grade crossings and that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”