Baltimore County police officer sent to hospital after Tuesday crash in Towson

A Baltimore County Police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Towson, according to the department.

Police responded about 5:50 a.m. to Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a “department crash,” spokesperson Detective Trae Corbin said in a news release.

Advertisement

A police vehicle and another car had crashed, he said. The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver of the other vehicle reported no injuries, Corbin said.

No details were shared about the crash.

Advertisement

This article might be updated.