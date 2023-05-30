Man killed in crash Tuesday morning on I-695 in Dundalk

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 59-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree off the Baltimore Beltway’s inner loop, according to Maryland State Police.

Stephen Richard Becker of Timonium died at the scene of the crash in Dundalk.

State police responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the crash near the highway’s exit onto Cove Road and determined Becker’s truck had traveled off the road and struck a tree. The state police’s crash team is investigating the cause.

The crash closed all lanes of the inner loop for several hours Tuesday until about 1 p.m., according to the State Highway Administration.