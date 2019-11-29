A five-car collision in Baltimore County early Friday morning left a mother dead and her toddler son injured, according to law enforcement officials.
County police say the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Eastern Boulevard, near White Marsh Boulevard, when a Honda Element traveling westbound sideswiped another vehicle traveling in the same direction, police said.
The Honda then veered across the grass median and struck a Toyota Corolla head-on, fatally injuring 23-year-old Alexis Lashey Steele of the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road, and injuring her 3-year-old son. Steele was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where she later died. Her son was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The Honda also struck two other vehicles, causing minor injuries to the occupants, before coming to a stop, police said.
The driver of the Honda suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and remains hospitalized, according to police.
Officers from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are working to determine the factors leading to the crash, including whether any drug or alcohol intoxication was involved.