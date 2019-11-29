The Honda then veered across the grass median and struck a Toyota Corolla head-on, fatally injuring 23-year-old Alexis Lashey Steele of the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road, and injuring her 3-year-old son. Steele was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where she later died. Her son was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.