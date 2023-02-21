Woman killed in vehicle collision with pickup truck, Baltimore County Police say

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle collision early Sunday, Baltimore County Police said.

Around 5 a.m., LaShae Ford was driving a Honda Civic east on Worthington Avenue when she tried to turn west onto Worthington Avenue from Timber Knoll Road and was fatally struck by a Ford F350 truck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is investigating the collision.