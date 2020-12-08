Edgemere man, 54, is killed in White Marsh car crash Sunday, two others injured

A 54-year-old Edgemere man was killed Sunday and two others were injured in a White Marsh car crash, police said late Monday afternoon.
Baltimore County Police said officers were called to Pulaski Highway at Rossville Boulevard just after 7 a.m. for a multiple-vehicle crash.
A person driving a Nissan Pathfinder tried to drive eastbound through the intersection between two vehicles stopped at a solid red light, police said, and struck the rear driver side of a Toyota Camry, sideswiping the passenger side of a Lexus. It caused the Lexus to be pushed into a Nissan Altima, also stopped at the light.
Charles Scott Himmelman, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was transported to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he died.
Police said the drivers of the Pathfinder and Lexus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. The driver and a passenger of the Nissan Altima did not report any injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by police, the department said.