Baltimore County Democrats call for state and federal investigation of Towson jail conditions

The Baltimore County Democratic Party on Monday called on the Maryland Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate reports of squalid conditions for minors held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Democratic Party’s statement followed accusations from the Maryland Public Defender’s Office that the Towson jail is violating state and federal laws by holding children under 18 in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day in rodent-infested, flood-prone cells, for failing to separate them from adult inmates, and for not providing them with adequate schooling or medical care.

“[We are] steadfast in our commitment to the protection of the children of Baltimore County and recognize that it is a moral imperative to safeguard our youngest residents from harm,” Baltimore County Democratic Party chairperson Jason Garber wrote in the statement. “We condemn the cruel practice of housing children in adult facilities with full knowledge of these conditions.”

The statement called for Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, also a Democrat, to immediately transfer the youth inmates to a juvenile facility, and to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Maryland Public Defender to hold all youth inmates who are charged as adults in juvenile facilities.

Last month, Deborah St. Jean, the director of the public defender’s juvenile protection division, made those accusations public in a letter to Shellenberger, Democratic County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., and state lawmakers. The county Department of Corrections is investigating the jail, according to a March 16 letter to St. Jean from Director Walt Pesterfield.

As of Thursday, the jail held six minors, according to Pesterfield.

Children under 18 who commit a crime and are automatically charged as adults under Maryland law can be held in youth facilities, according to Maryland law, though judges can send them to adult facilities.

“The Baltimore County States Attorney’s Office reviews every case that is subject to a bail review and makes recommendations to assure Baltimore County residents are safe,” Shellenberger said. ”If that means a 17-year-old charged with murder stays in an adult facility because they’re charged as an adult, then that’s the appropriate place for them to be housed.”

“It really strikes a chord of how concerned and disturbed the Democratic Party grassroots [base] is,” said Ian Miller, a Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee member who was speaking as an individual. Miller said the committee passed the statement unanimously at a March 28 meeting.

The County Executive’s office has been Democratically-controlled since December 1994, when Dutch Ruppersberger won election against then-County Executive Roger Hayden, a Republican.

Olszewski’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson previously said Olszewski would review St. Jean’s allegations and provide a more detailed response after the county investigation concluded.

The Democratic Party statement also called on the U.S. Department of Justice and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate the “policies, practices and conditions” of the county Department of Corrections and Shellenberger’s office.

A spokesperson for DOJ did not immediately have a comment Monday.

Aleithea Warmack, a spokesperson for Brown’s office, declined to comment, citing a policy of neither confirming nor denying the existence of any ongoing investigations.

Pesterfield said in meetings with the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County legislative delegation that some of the accusations were inaccurate or only partially true.

Public Defender Natasha Dartigue and members of her office reiterated the claims of squalid conditions in a briefing last Friday with lawmakers, and asked Pesterfield to enter into an agreement with the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections that would send youth inmates charged as adults to the Youth Detention Center on Greenmont Avenue in Baltimore City instead of the Towson adult detention center.