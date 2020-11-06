McCormick & Co. employee killed after being pinned under machine at Hunt Valley facility

A 56-year-old woman was killed in a training incident at McCormick & Co. in Hunt Valley Thursday morning, according to Baltimore County police.
The woman, whose name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after being pinned underneath the loader of the machine she was training on about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, county police spokeswoman D.J. Moore said.
The employee’s trainer, who was at a nearby computer when the incident happened, turned off the machine and freed the woman, Moore said.
An investigation of the workplace death is underway, McCormick spokeswoman Laurie Harrsen said in a statement.
“We are saddened by the death of one of our valued employees at our Hunt Valley facility,” she said in the statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to their loved ones during this difficult time. We take the safety, security and wellness of our employees very seriously.”
The company declined to provide any additional information “out of respect for our employee’s family and their privacy," she said.
A state labor department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question about whether Maryland Occupational Safety & Health officials were investigating the incident.