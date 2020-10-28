xml:space="preserve">
Three-alarm fire destroys Jilly’s restaurant in Pikesville

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 28, 2020 7:48 AM

A three-alarm fire partially collapsed a Baltimore County restaurant early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Photos from the smoky scene in the 1100 block of Reisterstown Road showed firefighters tending to a badly damaged Jilly’s restaurant, although there were no injuries reported just after 5 a.m.

Reisterstown Road remains closed from Church Lane to Hawthorne Avenue. Officials warned of delays in the area.

The fire was brought under control around 6:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Baltimore County Police fire investigators were brought in to inspect the building.
In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Del. Lisa Belcastro, who represents Baltimore County, lamented the damage to the restaurant.

“Jilly’s is a mainstay of the Pikesville community,” she wrote. “This will be sad news to many.”

This story will be updated.

