Baltimore County firefighters discover body during vehicle fire

Baltimore County firefighters found the body of a man after responding to a vehicle fire in Rosedale, according to the department.

Crews were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 8500 block of Contractors Road, near the CSX Railroad Crossing, for a report of smoke.

“[F]irefighters found a fully involved vehicle just off of the railroad tracks,” Baltimore County Fire Department said in a news release. “While extinguishing the fire, they found a male, deceased, in the driver’s seat.”

Baltimore County Police are investigating. This story might be updated.