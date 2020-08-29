xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Boy, 7, dies after family vehicle struck on I-83 in Baltimore County

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 29, 2020 6:57 PM

A 7-year-old boy is dead after his family’s vehicle was struck by another car while pulled over on I-83 on Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The victim was identified as Brian Smith III, of New York.

Advertisement

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the family of five was traveling southbound on I-83, north of Belfast Road, around 6:15 a.m. when their vehicle pulled to the shoulder so the father could tend to a child in the backseat.

Another vehicle struck the rear of their car. Its driver was identified by police as William Blake, 20, of Reisterstown. Police said charges were pending. Blake was not injured.
Advertisement

Brian and his father were transported to a hospital by a motorist who pulled over to help.

His mother as well as a 9-month-old infant and 9-year-old girl were transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation, police said. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement