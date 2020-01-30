An 81-year-old Parkville man who lived at Oak Crest Senior Living Community was found dead in a nearby ravine Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said, hours after family members reported him missing from the assisted living facility.
David Albert Reeves went missing at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet sent by police Wednesday. Officers responded to the senior community at about 6:44 p.m. after a campus-wide sweep conducted by on-site security personnel, which included a door-to-door ground search, security camera review and aviation search from above, police said in a statement.
Police and Oak Crest staff continued to search for Reeves until he was located in a “densely wooden area” near the end of Woodcove Court just before 9 a.m. this morning.