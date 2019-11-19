Alice Volpitta, lead water quality scientist for Blue Water Baltimore, said she was glad to see an increased effort to educate the public on the public health risks associated with pollution, because in many areas, people wade or fish in areas without knowledge they could be exposing themselves to illness. The local water quality advocacy group has been pushing for more signs around the Inner Harbor, for example, where there are often high levels of fecal bacteria, and Volpitta said she isn't aware of any signs around Baltimore about mercury or PCBs.