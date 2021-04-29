Baltimore County paying $1.1 million to settle Hunt Valley church land-use discrimination lawsuit

Baltimore County has agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit filed in federal court in 2017 by Hunt Valley Baptist Church after a county board denied the church’s plan to build a new, larger facility on Shawan Road.
U.S. District Court found that the county violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (a federal law written to protect religious institutions from discrimination in zoning) when its zoning appeals board ruled in 2017 that the church should not be granted permission to build a 1,000-seat sanctuary, classrooms and gym on a 17-acre farm just west of Interstate 83.
County planning staff and an administrative law judge recommended and approved a special exception for the church, which is permitted with approval on such property, according to the lawsuit.
The approval was reversed after neighbors who opposed the church — which they described during zoning hearings as a “megachurch” — appealed the administrative law judge decision.
The facility is planned to include several classrooms, a nursery, kitchen and offices. Its construction is estimated at $5 million, according to the lawsuit.
Opponents fear its construction could lead to a proliferation of new development in the northern county countryside near Oregon Ridge Park and a country club. The church is planned to be built near Saint Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church.
Established in 2004, Hunt Valley Baptist Church claimed the county’s zoning laws allowed for the “arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement” of land use regulations, according to the lawsuit.
The church also claimed the zoning board’s reversal of prior county project approvals was “substantially motivated by hostility to the religious character and activities of the Church and its evangelical Christian form of worship,” the lawsuit states.
The federal court upheld the plaintiffs’ argument that the county deprived the church of its right to the free exercise of religion by imposing land use regulations in a manner that treats the church on terms that are less than equal to nonreligious assembly and institutional land uses.
The county and church settled the lawsuit March 31 after U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher denied the county’s request for reconsideration of the court’s decision, according to federal court records.
Hunt Valley Baptist Church did not return a call for comment Thursday.
The lawsuit was one of several religious discrimination lawsuits filed in 2017 challenging county zoning regulations. Last year, Baltimore County paid $375,000 to Jesus Christ is the Answer Ministries in Milford Mill. In 2019 the county paid $500,000 to Hunt Valley Presbyterian Church to settle a similar land use discrimination lawsuit.
“These were cases that commenced prior to this administration,” county spokesman Sean Naron wrote in an email. “Upon review, it was determined that it was in the best interest of the county to resolve these matters. Actions on all future cases will be determined by the specific facts of each individual case.”
A fourth land use discrimination filed in 2017 by the Congregation ARIEL Russian Community Synagogue is still in litigation, according to online court records.
All plaintiffs have been represented by a Washington law firm, Storzer and Associates, that has represented churches, synagogues and mosques in land-use disputes across the country. An attorney from Storzer and Associates was not available Thursday for comment.