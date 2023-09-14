Baltimore County Police promotes its first Latino major; advocates say too few Black officers in leadership

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Growing up in a Puerto Rican law enforcement family in New York City, Michael A. Cortes III always knew he wanted to be a police officer.

He said his late father, a retired New York Police Department Highway Patrolman, was a “huge influence” on him, and he was raised among a tight-knit community of police families.

“Seeing him on the motorcycle, seeing him in his patrol car, going to the Highway Patrol Unit for Christmas and seeing Santa come down in a police helicopter was the coolest thing,” Cortes said in an interview this week.

The 54-year-old police captain will become Baltimore County’s first Latino police major at a promotion ceremony Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, where a total of 40 sworn officers and eight professional staff will receive new roles.

“For those folks that are kind of on the fence about joining the police force, maybe seeing somebody like me, they could aspire to rise through the ranks, to join the Baltimore County Police Department,” Cortes said.

His mother Sonia Cortes came to New York from Puerto Rico as a child, and his father’s parents were Puerto Rican. About 6% of the county’s population is Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.

Cortes’ eldest son, also named Michael, will pin his father’s new badge on his chest Thursday and Cortes will return the favor at his son’s graduation as a Harford County sheriff’s deputy next week. His younger son, Hunter, is in the process of joining Baltimore County Police, and Cortes’ wife will also attend her husband’s ceremony.

Michael A. Cortes III, a captain with Baltimore County Police, will be promoted to major in a ceremony Thursday evening. He will be the department's first Latino officer to hold that position. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cortes began his policing career in 1992 after hearing that Baltimore County, unlike New York departments struggling with budget cuts at the time, had jobs available.

During his 31-year tenure, he has served in a variety of sections, including the K9 unit, the department’s bomb squad, and in the Baltimore area’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force. Most recently, he led the Vice/Narcotics Section.

He was a patrol officer, a sergeant and a lieutenant in the Pikesville area, as well as a captain there. He became the department’s first Latino captain in 2016.

“It was nice — especially with the Hasidic Jewish community, that was awesome, because I knew some of the rabbis there over the years, so it was great that they were still there. I enjoyed walking around down the lower end of Pikesville and going to Goldberg’s Bagels,” he said. Cortes said he is proud that his sons have expressed genuine interest in interacting with the community as law enforcement officers.

On Thursday, Cortes will be among four Baltimore County captains becoming majors. Majors Christopher M. Kelly and John J. McGann will be the department’s newest colonels.

Kerri-Ann Lawrence, a Jamaican-American U.S. Army veteran who joined the department 19 years ago, is the first woman of color tapped to direct the Forensic Services Section. Of the 48 people being promoted, 31 are white men.

“Promoting individuals like Major Cortes and Director Lawrence to leadership roles demonstrates how hard work and dedication are rewarded in our department and highlights our commitment to supporting a diverse workforce,” said Chief Robert McCullough in a news release. “My hope is that these firsts will inspire further confidence from our community and encourage other members of our agency to put no limits on what they can accomplish with a career in law enforcement.”

Shelley Knox, a county officer who is president of the minority officers’ group the Blue Guardians, said she was disappointed Major Orlando Lilly was not selected for one of the two colonel positions. Lilly, who is Black, currently oversees Baltimore County’s west side.

“When you look at what has happened in terms of our executive corps and the number we’ve lost over the years due to retirement, its just a situation where it’s going to be a long time before we see that again,” Knox said of Black representation in the department’s upper ranks. “It would’ve been great to see Chief McCullough and Colonel Lilly in that helm as those top ranking officials.”

Baltimore County NAACP President Danita Tolson echoed support for Lilly and said Thursday’s promotions did not include enough Black members of the department overall.

On Thursday, three promotions will go to sworn male Black officers. Four Black women, eight white women and two Latino men are being promoted, including Cortes.

McCullough, who became the first Black chief of the agency in April, was previously a colonel in the department before his retirement. He said Wednesday that the department followed its promotional process for selecting new colonels.

“All of the candidates were good candidates and they’re all talented and valued members of the organization, but unfortunately we only had two openings for the rank of colonel and the two most qualified were selected,” said McCollough.