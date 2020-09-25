New Baltimore County database details complaints against police officers, use of force incidents

David Rocah, a senior attorney for the ACLU of Maryland, lauded the database for its transparency, but he said the data is still “way too limited to really say anything meaningful about anything.” He praised the database for separating civilian complaints from internal complaints, but the vast disparity in the sustained rates between the two — nearly 66% of internal complaints were sustained compared with nearly 10% of civilian complaints — shows “it would be a significant mistake to aggregate the two,” he said.