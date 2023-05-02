Woman rear-ended by Baltimore County Police cruiser in 2019 to receive $350,000

A Baltimore County jury has awarded more than $350,000 to a woman who alleged she was permanently injured when a Baltimore County Police cruiser rear-ended her car in 2019.

Ethel Seidman of Owings Mills was stopped in a merge lane on Kenilworth Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2019, when Baltimore County Officer Eric Heyman collided “with great force and violence” into the back of her Jeep Cherokee, according to the lawsuit.

Seidman’s attorney, Steven R. Freeman, wrote in a complaint filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court that Heyman accelerated into Seidman’s Jeep while he was looking at incoming traffic. The officer was driving his police vehicle, a Chevy Impala, to Baltimore City to issue a warrant after an all-night shift, the complaint said.

Seidman suffered “severe and permanent physical injuries, pain and suffering, medical bills, mental anguish,” as well as property damage because of Heyman’s negligence, Freeman wrote in the complaint.

In a statement, police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the department respects the jury’s decision. Stewart declined to comment further.

Heyman is still a member of the Baltimore County Police Department, Stewart confirmed. He joined the department in 2005, according to a county salary database.

Court records show the jury awarded Seidman a total of $350,451. The Daily Record first reported the award.