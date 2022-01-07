Baltimore County library staff votes to form union

The vote comes after years of organizing, said Bridget Fitzgerald, lead union organizer on the campaign. The association, which represents almost 650,000 employees across 200 industries, successfully lobbied for state legislation to enable library staff in the county to collectively bargain; Baltimore County Democrats Del. Cathi Forbes and Sen. Shelly Hettleman sponsored the bills, which passed last year by a 99-38 House vote and went into effect without Hogan’s signature.