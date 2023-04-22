Corrections Director defends jail conditions for Baltimore County youth inmates

Department of Corrections Director Walt J. Pesterfield defended conditions at the Baltimore County Detention Center Friday, refuting claims by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender that the jail has been violating state and federal law through its treatment of youth inmates.

Last month the state’s public defenders said in a letter that the county has been confining youth inmates at the detention center in cells for up to 23 hours a day in rodent-infested, flood-prone cells. They also accused the Towson jail of withholding access to education and adequate health care for the youth inmates in the jail, which holds minors who have been charged as adults and whom a judge has ordered to be held pretrial.

The public defenders sent their accusations in a letter March 6. In his response, Pesterfield said he interviewed all six juvenile inmates March 29 and found youth detainees did not sleep on mats on the floor, nor have limited access to showers or live in rat-infested cells.

“In many cases, conditions were not found to be as described in the letter from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender,” Pesterfield wrote. “It is not uncommon for mice to be occasionally spotted in a detention facility; however, rodents have not infested the unit, and there is not a pest problem.”

Pesterfield also claimed youth inmates are restricted to their cells for five to six hours per day, although the facility does not have an outside recreational area.

Maryland Office of the Public Defender Chief of External Affairs Melissa Rothstein did not immediately respond for comment Friday afternoon.