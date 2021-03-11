Baltimore County will ease capacity restrictions on businesses Friday, matching state rules

Baltimore County will lift coronavirus-related capacity limits on restaurants, bars, stores and religious establishments starting 5 p.m. Friday, following Gov. Larry Hogan’s lead Tuesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. announced.
The county will end capacity limits on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars, retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational establishments — but those businesses will still need to maintain social distancing.
Theaters and concert, convention and wedding venues may operate at 50% capacity, under the new county order.
Olszewski is also lifting restrictions on social gatherings, currently no more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, and is eliminating restrictions on amateur sports events, effective Friday at 5 p.m.
At bars, restaurants and other places with food service customers must be seated to be served, and tables must be arranged with six feet of distance between them.
The county is “prepared to take steps to increase restrictions, as needed,” should data indicate that Hogan’s further reopening of businesses “creates a detrimental impact to the health, safety, and welfare of our residents,” according to a news release.
“While we remain concerned that communities across our state have seen key metrics level off in recent days, I have repeatedly said that the state’s patchwork approach creates confusion and limits our ability to significantly impact public health,” Olszewski said in a statement. “This pandemic is not over and we cannot let our guard down now.”
