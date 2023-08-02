Baltimore County Police arrest Parkville man for decades-old rape cases using GBMC slide evidence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Police on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old Parkville man in the rapes of five women in the 1970s and ’80s, using forensic evidence collected years ago from a pioneering Baltimore County doctor.

James Shipe Jr. faces five counts of first-degree rape, along with burglary and perverted practice, according to online court records. The records did not list an attorney for Shipe. The charges are for offenses alleged to have occurred between 1978 and 1986.

Advertisement

Dr. Rudiger Brietenecker at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson began collecting samples from his patients seeking treatment for sexual assaults in the 1970s, long before DNA testing was used for rape cases. Those microscope slides containing semen and bodily fluids have since been used to solve dozens of cases, now including what police called the “cold cases” involving Shipe.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they reviewed past cases to identify Shipe, then used forensic evidence collected on slides at GBMC to confirm him as a suspect. Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said in March that GBMC slides for 1,295 cases remained to be tested. There is slide evidence for 1,779 exams related to Baltimore County cases.

Advertisement

“While we know today’s arrest cannot erase the harm Shipe inflicted upon the survivors, the Baltimore County Police Department has removed a dangerous threat from our communities,” Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a statement. “Our commitment to all the survivors of sexual assault remains steadfast as the investigation into these crimes continues. We thank our many partners who have assisted in this ongoing effort.”

Shipe is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. A bail review is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. in Baltimore County District Court.

Baltimore County Police are asking anyone with information about other sexual assaults involving suspect Shipe to contact the department at 410-307-2020.

Survivors who would prefer to speak with a victim advocate may contact the department’s victim advocate by calling 443-345-7587 or emailing aharkins@turnaroundinc.org.